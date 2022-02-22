Aldershot IRA Bombing: 50th anniversary memorial unveiled
A memorial built for the victims of an IRA bombing in Hampshire 50 years ago will be unveiled later today.
The car bomb exploded outside the officers' mess at the 16th Parachute Brigade headquarters in February 1972.
It was carried out as a reprisal for Bloody Sunday, where paratroopers in Londonderry opened fire during a civil rights march, killing 13 people.
John Bosley, whose mother was killed in the blast, said: "It's closure - but not the closure I would have liked."
The bombing in Aldershot was the first in a series of attacks by the IRA targeting British Army regiments serving in Northern Ireland at the time of the Bloody Sunday shootings.
On Sunday 30 January 1972, 13 people were shot dead, and at least 15 others were injured, when members of the Parachute regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside - a predominantly Catholic part of Londonderry.
The day became known as Bloody Sunday and is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
Mr Bosley's mother Thelma Bosley was killed in the Aldershot attack, along with four other women working in the kitchens. A gardener and an army chaplain also died in the blast.
He has been campaigning for a memorial in the town for a decade but he and his family remain angry that there has never been a full public investigation into the bombing.
Mr Bosley told the BBC it is "inexplicable" that security had not been stepped up in Aldershot after the regiment's involvement in the shootings three weeks earlier.
He said he blames the lack of an inquiry for his brother Carl's death last year, after he had campaigned for decades for a full investigation.
"He [Carl] disappeared into a downward spiral over 20-something years of alcoholism and he was found dead last May in his house," he said.
An ex-serviceman, Mr Bosley said he owes his own life to the charity Rock2Recovery, which helps veterans affected by stress.
And he believes people involved in tragedies today receive much better care because "fortunately as a society we've moved on".
Welcoming today's memorial unveiling, he continued: "It's closure - but not the closure I would have liked.
"I would have liked to have seen people getting the help they should have had, I would have liked this event given the recognition it should have had, but we don't get everything we want in life."
