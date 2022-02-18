Storm Eunice: Schools ordered to close after red weather warning
- Published
Several schools in the south of England have closed after the Met Office issued a new red weather warning.
Dorset Council and Hampshire County Council have asked schools not to open.
Some Covid vaccination centres, zoos and parks have also been closed due to Storm Eunice.
The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind, including across parts of Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and the Isle of Wight.
This is the highest level of alert and is in place in south-east England from 10:00 until 15:00 GMT.
It means flying debris resulting in "danger to life" is expected, as well as power cuts, road closures and damage to homes.
An amber warning for wind is in place for much of the rest of England until 21:00.
Storm Eunice has been battering the country in the past few hours, bringing gusts of up to 90mph.
Gusts of 71mph have been recorded at Needles Old Battery while winds of 59mph have hit the Isle of Portland.
In a message sent to parents, Hampshire County Council said the decision to close schools was taken at 05:00 GMT on Friday, following the new red warning.
"With the Met Office warning of significant risk to life, we feel this is the only safe option," the council said.
Dorset Council said it had taken the decision "to put threat to life above some continuation of services".
It told residents there would be further disruption as a number of services, including council transport and bin collections, were also suspended.
Meanwhile, BCP Council has advised schools to take a "blended learning approach" on Friday.
It suggested children of keyworkers and those in examination years study at school where it was safe to do so.
Where there was "insufficient staff in place for children to learn safely at school" it recommended those schools apply remote learning for the day.
University of Reading said it was closing all three of its campuses "due to the risk of Storm Eunice to our community".
Bournemouth University has also confirmed it be closed.
Several attractions including Monkey World Dorset, Cotswold Wildlife Park and Millets Farm Centre in Frilford, Oxfordshire, have also shut.
Oxford's Natural History Museum said it had also had to take precautions because of its historic glass-tiled roof.
It has closed its main court as a safety precaution, which includes its dinosaur displays.
Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, is expected to reopen on Saturday, but it will close to the public on Friday.
In a statement on social media, the zoo apologised for any inconvenience caused but stressed the safety of its staff, guests and animals were its "top priority".
Zoo closure Friday 18 February 🌬— Marwell Wildlife (@Marwellwildlife) February 16, 2022
Due to the adverse weather and high winds forecast on Friday, we have decided to close the zoo to guests as a precautionary measure. If you’ve booked tickets for Friday, please check your emails as we’ve been in touch about your visit.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZiJ3p548uw
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Oxford and Reading will also close on Friday.
Any appointments will be rebooked and normal opening hours are expected to resume on Saturday.
The drive-through Covid swabbing centres at the Royal Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch hospitals will also remain closed.
University Hospitals Dorset has asked patients to attend hospital appointments only if it is safe to do so.
Southampton's Itchen Bridge will be closed until at least 13:00 GMT.
The National Coastwatch stations at Portland and Needles will also be closed.
The departure of HMS Diamond has also been delayed. It was due to leave Portsmouth for the Eastern Mediterranean to join Nato's defences.
