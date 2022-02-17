Person found dead after house fire in Kingsclere
A body has been found in a house following a fire.
Eight fire crews were called to the semi-detached house on King John Road, Kingsclere, Hampshire, on Tuesday at about 11:15 GMT.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the person found inside the home was confirmed dead at the scene.
A joint police and fire investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is now under way.
