Person found dead after house fire in Kingsclere

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the person found inside the home in King John Road was confirmed dead at the scene

A body has been found in a house following a fire.

Eight fire crews were called to the semi-detached house on King John Road, Kingsclere, Hampshire, on Tuesday at about 11:15 GMT.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the person found inside the home was confirmed dead at the scene.

A joint police and fire investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is now under way.

