Arson arrest after police car set on fire in Alton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a police car was set on fire at a police station.
The marked car went up in flames in the car park of Alton police station on Monday night.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man "was seen to throw an object" at the car before it caught fire. There were no injuries.
The arrested 35-year-old man, from Alton, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The force said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw a man carrying a petrol can, or anything suspicious in the area, on Monday night.
Officer are also keen to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage, from roads around the police station, between 20:20 and 22.:30 GMT.
