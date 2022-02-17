Storm Eunice: Marwell Zoo set to close to protect animals
- Published
A Hampshire zoo will close on Friday to protect its animals and customers from the potential effects of Storm Eunice.
Marwell Zoo said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure "due to the adverse weather and high winds forecast".
The Met Office is warning of significant disruption and danger to life from the storm, with gusts of up to 80mph.
The zoo has said it expects to reopen on Saturday.
In a statement on social media, it said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of our staff, guests and animals are our top priority."
Zoo closure Friday 18 February 🌬— Marwell Wildlife (@Marwellwildlife) February 16, 2022
Due to the adverse weather and high winds forecast on Friday, we have decided to close the zoo to guests as a precautionary measure. If you’ve booked tickets for Friday, please check your emails as we’ve been in touch about your visit.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZiJ3p548uw
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday covering most of England.
It has warned that damage to buildings and homes, as well as power cuts, would be "likely".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.