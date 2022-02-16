Odeon at Southampton's Leisure World set for closure
A cinema is set to close after almost 25 years ahead of a multi-million pound redevelopment of the site.
The Odeon in Southampton will screen its last film on 27 February.
The announcement comes as 650 homes, two hotels, serviced hotel apartments, a cinema and a casino will be built at the site off West Quay Road.
Odeon said it was unable to extend its current lease beyond March due to the redevelopment of the leisure complex - which is set to begin next year.
It is not yet known if Odeon will relocate elsewhere in the city and if jobs will be lost as a result of the imminent closure.
But in a statement Odeon said negotiations were underway with the developers and landlord "to secure a cinema premises again" once the redevelopment is completed.
The Leisure World site first opened in 1997, but will be demolished under the plans tabled by developer Sovereign Centros.
Work on the £250m home and leisure scheme is set to start in early 2023.
Built in stages, it will take up to eight years to finish - the first stage is expected to be completed by 2024/25.
More than 1,000 jobs are expected to be created as part of the scheme which was given outline planning permission last year.
