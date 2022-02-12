Southampton's Itchen Bridge set for £3.8m upgrade
A total of £3.8m is due to be spent strengthening a bridge in Southampton.
The structure, road surface and drainage of the Itchen Bridge are expected to be upgraded by 2024 as part of the new investment.
Detailed plans will be drawn up in the coming months and work is expected to be carried out between 2023 and 2024.
The move was announced by Southampton City Council as part of its budget plans for the 2022/23 financial year.
Council leader, councillor Daniel Fitzhenry, said the work would ensure the bridge was "safe and fit for the future".
