Covid: Hampshire Hospitals keeps visitor restrictions
- Published
An NHS trust has said restrictions on hospital visitors will remain in place because of high numbers of Covid cases.
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said visitors would only be allowed in for compassionate reasons, such as to visit patients receiving palliative and end-of-life care.
Visitors who are permitted will have to socially distance, take lateral flow tests and wear surgical masks.
The trust runs hospitals in Andover, Basingstoke and Winchester.
Julie Dawes, chief nurse at Hampshire Hospitals, said: "Keeping our patients and staff safe is our top priority."
She added that the guidelines would remain under regular review.
The announcement was made two days after Boris Johnson said all remaining Covid rules could end later this month.
