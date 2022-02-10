Isle of Wight Council criticised for development in Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
A watchdog has criticised Isle of Wight Council after it allowed several buildings to be built in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The development in Niton was also in a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said the council failed to properly assess that the area was a protected site.
The council has accepted the findings and apologised.
An ombudsman inspector determined that due to council errors and wrong advice there was more development on the site at Bridge Cottage than might otherwise have occurred, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They said: "If we cannot rely on the council as the local planning authority to be aware of the position and importance of protected land then it is a matter of serious concern… to ensure that it remains undisturbed."
The watchdog also found the council misunderstood the permitted development rules and failed to consult with Natural England.
Commenting on the ombudsman's report, a council spokesperson said an error with the digital mapping system meant the site was not identified as being within the protected area.
As a result the permitted development rules were misapplied and incorrect advice was given. They said the system had since been corrected.
The council has requested retrospective planning applications be submitted, though the latest, submitted at the end of 2020, is yet to be determined.
It has carried out officer training, agreed to review its current procedures, and will pay £300 to a charity chosen by the person who filed the initial complaint.
