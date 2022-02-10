Prince Charles cancels statue unveiling after catching Covid
The Prince of Wales has cancelled a visit to Winchester to unveil a statue of a Jewish businesswoman after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Prince Charles received the positive result earlier and is self-isolating, the palace said.
The statue of Licoricia of Winchester was unveiled on his behalf in the Hampshire city where she lived.
The prince was said to be "deeply disappointed" and sent a message saying he hoped to visit the city soon.
He had also been due to meet with members of the Jewish community and school children before attending a civic reception at The Great Hall.
The life-sized bronze statue, by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, shows Licoricia with her youngest son holding her hand.
The medieval Jewish businesswoman was a money lender and single parent in the Hampshire city.
She rose from obscurity to become one of the wealthiest women in 13th Century England, providing loans to kings, queens, bishops and the nobility.
Her wealth contributed to the building of Westminster Abbey and helped bankroll three English kings, but she was also faced with a rise in anti-Semitism.
She was murdered in 1277 but no-one was ever convicted.
People gathered to watch her statue being revealed outside The Arc centre in Jewry Street, where Licoricia was known to have lived.
Hampshire County Council warned drivers of road closures in the area until 16:00 GMT.
The statue's plinth has the words from Leviticus 19:18, "Love thy neighbour as thyself", inscribed in both English and Hebrew.
It was blessed by Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the UK and Commonwealth.
