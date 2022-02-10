Deputy police chief quits after 'too many women' comments
- Published
A deputy police and crime commissioner has resigned after saying the number of women in some fire service departments should be reduced.
Luke Stubbs also claimed at a Hampshire fire authority meeting in December that equality goals "only benefit women and minorities".
The comments were widely criticised and he subsequently apologised.
Mr Stubbs has since stepped down, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has learned.
He made his comments at a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service authority meeting where plans to hire more women and people from minority ethnic groups were outlined.
Mr Stubbs said: "Government - and I think this is wrong - is bringing in quota programmes across the public sector, but only where it benefits women and minorities.
£65,025 salary
"In areas where it's mostly men it has to be 50/50, but in areas where it's mostly women there's no change."
Stating the fire service's control room was 84% women, he said: "I would like assurance that steps are being taken to reduce that."
After a backlash and criticism from firefighters across the country, he issued an apology for "any harm or offence caused".
John Beavis, who sits on the police and crime panel complaints sub-committee, confirmed Mr Stubbs had been found in breach of the code of conduct.
"He [Mr Stubbs] does like to speak his mind but if you are representing the police and crime commissioner at a meeting, then you represent her policies," he said.
"Instead, we found that he used the platform to express his personal views."
Mr Stubbs, who was on a £65,025 annual salary, was formerly a deputy Conservative Party leader at Portsmouth City Council, where he also served under the now police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire Donna Jones. He remains a city councillor.
PCC Ms Jones has been contacted for a comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.