Victorious Festival: Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender announced as headliners
- Published
Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender have been announced as headliners at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.
They join previously announced headliners Stereophonics at the event in Southsea between 26 and 28 August.
Also among the second wave of artists booked to play the festival are Anne-Marie, Bastille, The Libertines and Primal Scream.
Festival director Andy Marsh said: "We're thrilled to be able to announce even more amazing acts for 2022."
Also confirmed are Inhaler, White Lies, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene, Editors, Amy McDonald, Turin Brakes and The Subways.
Several comedy acts have also been booked for the festival, including Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell, Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett and Russell Kane.
The likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sugababes, The Wombats, James, Declan McKenna and Self Esteem were previously announced.
Last year's 65,000-capacity festival included sets from Supergrass, Craig David and Madness.
However, many revellers complained about long queues for toilets and drinks, with reports of some waiting in line for more than an hour.
Organisers apologised, blaming supply-chain issues and staff shortages.
