Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Bishop's Waltham
- Published
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Hampshire.
Samples taken from poultry at a site near Bishop's Waltham contained the highly contagious H5N1 virus, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
Defra said all birds at the affected premises would be humanely culled.
A 3km (1.86-mile) protection zone, which places restrictions on birds being moved, and a 10km (6.2-mile) surveillance zone have been introduced.
The UK's chief veterinary officer has previously issued a plea urging poultry keepers to play their part in stopping the spread of the disease.
Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is a type of influenza that spreads among birds.
England has been experiencing its largest ever outbreak of the H5N1 virus - with 75 cases confirmed since the start of November.
Risk to human health is considered to be low, but a rare case of a person catching the disease was reported in the south west of England in January.
