Basingstoke council leader resigns for family reasons
- Published
The leader of Basingstoke and Deane Council has resigned to spend more time with his family.
Councillor Ken Rhatigan has led the Tory-run local authority since 2019 and his tenure had been due to end in May 2024.
He said his decision to stand down was "nothing to do with the [Conservative] party in Westminster".
Deputy leader councillor Simon Bound will take up the role until the appointment of a new leader.
The council said Mr Rhatigan resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons.
'Prioritise that world'
He told the BBC said: "There are obviously different priorities in your life at certain stages.
"I just felt the burden of leadership was too much going to an election and it was right somebody else picked up the mantle before the election.
"There's never a great time, but obviously some times are better than others. It genuinely has nothing to do with the party in Westminster.
"It's just an act of timing Boris [Johnson] is having his issues at the moment.
"It's a family decision to do different things, and sometime you have to prioritise that world instead of your political world."
He will continue to serve as a councillor for his ward Tadley North, Kingsclere and Baughurst.
The next council meeting is on 28 February, which will allow for the appointment of a replacement.
