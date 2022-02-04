Isle of Wight plumber mocked as 'half dead' gets compensation
- Published
A plumber who was called "Half-Dead Dave" by his colleagues has won almost £25,000 in an age discrimination claim.
David Robson, 69, worked for Clarke's Mechanicals Ltd on the Isle of Wight but was sacked without warning or consultation in 2020.
An employment tribunal heard he was given the "cruel nickname" by a manager because of his age, and it continued to be used for years.
As a result Mr Robson was left "distressed and embarrassed".
He won his claim of age discrimination and unfair dismissal following a three-day hearing in Bristol.
He said he was "delighted" to be awarded the £24,926 in compensation.
"I was obviously very disappointed to have been dismissed after working at Clarkes for years," he continued.
He added: "It was wrong of the company to get rid of me because of my age and I'm glad I was able to seek justice."
'Sham process'
GMB regional organiser Adrian Baker called it a "shocking case where the employer failed to comply with basic employment law standards, even giving him a cruel nickname".
Emily Bradshaw, partner at Pattinson & Brewer Solicitors, said it had been a "clear example of a discriminatory employer who thought they could hide behind a sham process".
The tribunal said Mr Robson had been called "Half-Dead Dave" from 2015 to 2020 in a "continuing pattern of misconduct causing detriment".
The judgment said: "It made him the more anxious for his job, in an environment where that conduct went without comment... coming from management as it did, this was not building-site banter."
Mr Robson was quoted in the hearing as saying: "The most saddening thing about it was that the term originated from a member of the management."
He added: "When we come to the end of all this and my daughter sat me down and said can we go through everything, she was upset.
"You would be. Half-dead, what, because I am old? It wasn't easy to sit and explain to my family."
The BBC has asked Clarke's Mechanicals Ltd for comment.
