'Repeatedly violent' Winchester doctor suspended by panel
- Published
A doctor who was "repeatedly violent" to a colleague and harassed another has been suspended for nine months.
Dr Arruran Sivakumar, who previously worked at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester, was found to be "emotionally abusive and manipulative".
A professional standards hearing found he had apologised but "at best" had shown partial insight into his actions.
Both of the women involved were also doctors.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) found he repeatedly knocked on one of the women's door as he asked her to let him in around August 2013.
Dr A, as the victim is referred to in meeting papers, said he would "message [her] constantly and would call all the time".
'Unwanted messages'
He was also found to have pulled Dr A to the ground in or around June 2014 and pushed her up against a wall in or around 31 December 2014 and 1 January 2015.
Dr Sivakumar, who worked as a surgeon at the hospital from October 2020 to April 2021, was also found to have sent unwanted messages to another woman.
She told the hearing that she had asked him "at least 10 times" to stop contacting her in May 2017.
Anthony Haycroft, for Dr Sivakumar, said he was an "intense" person who has a "need" to be liked.
But the tribunal said he appeared to be more worried about a "loss of colleagues' respect" than any impact on his two victims.
He had previously been given Rising Surgical Star and Junior Doctor Awards for his work, the tribunal heard.
His registration will be suspended from 28 days after he was first told of the ruling, which was made on 21 January, but he can choose to appeal the sanction.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.