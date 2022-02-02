Southampton boat crash: Men to stand trial over girl's speedboat death
Two men have been sent for trial in connection with the death of a girl after a high-speed boat crash on a sightseeing trip.
Emily Lewis, 15, was fatally injured during the excursion off Southampton on 22 August 2020.
Michael Lawrence, 54, who was driving the boat, and company owner Michael Howley, 51, both appeared earlier at Southampton Magistrates' Court.
Both men were bailed to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 2 March.
Mr Lawrence, from Blackfield, Southampton, entered a not guilty plea to the gross negligence manslaughter of Emily.
Mr Howley, from Hordle, Hampshire, indicated a not guilty plea to the charge of failing to take all reasonable steps to secure that the boat was operated in a safe manner.
He also indicated a not guilty plea to the alternative charge of failing to operate the company, Seadogz, in a safe manner.
Sarah Barnard, defending both men, told the court: "The issues are that this was an unfortunate accident, it was not caused by gross negligence."
Emily was injured when the rigid inflatable boat hit a buoy in Southampton Water. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.
The teenager was a pre-booked passenger on the scheduled one-hour trip, which was run by Seadogz Rib Charter Ltd, and departed from Ocean Village marina.
An inquest heard she died of an upper abdominal injury, and that her father, Simon Lewis, mother Nikki, and sister Amy, who was 19 at the time, were also on the boat.
Her mother and sister received broken arms.
Following Emily's death, her family said in a statement: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don't seem available to express our deep sense of loss."
