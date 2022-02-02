Large heath fire breaks out near Church Crookham
A large fire has broken out on heathland overnight.
The blaze, at Caesar's Camp near Church Crookham, Hampshire, started on Tuesday shortly after 21:30 GMT and spread in windy conditions.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews used off-road vehicles, due to the difficult terrain, to get to the site of the fire.
The fire service said the blaze was now out but crews remained at the heath dampening down hotspots.
