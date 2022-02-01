Lionel Richie: Isle of Wight Festival and other UK gigs cancelled
Lionel Richie has pulled out of this year's Isle of Wight Festival along with other UK dates.
The US singer-songwriter said he would "hold off" on his European tour because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
He was also due to perform at venues including Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, as well as Nottingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Hampton Court Palace as part of his Hello! Hits tour.
The 72-year-old is currently performing residency dates in Las Vegas.
He posted news of the cancelled European dates on social media, saying: "As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer.
"The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely."
He had been due to perform at the 2020 Isle of Wight Festival before it was cancelled due to the pandemic and was unable to schedule in an appearance at the 2021 event held in September.
