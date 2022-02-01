Man dies in Stockbridge crash after police pursuit
- Published
A man involved in a police pursuit has died after the van he was driving left the road and crashed in a field.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were pursuing a silver Ford Transit Connect on the A343 in Stockbridge on Sunday at about 23:00 GMT.
The van ended up in a field off Red Rice Road. The man from Hythe died in the ambulance en route to hospital.
The force said officers had been in the area responding to reports of a burglary in Monxton.
It has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.