Bembridge fire: Woman dies in hospital four days after blaze
- Published
A woman in her 50s has died in hospital after being seriously injured in a fire earlier this week.
The blaze broke out at a flat in Crossways, Bembridge, Isle of Wight, at about 20:50 GMT on 27 January.
The woman, who had to be rescued from the property at the time, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries but has since died, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The fire and death are not being treated as suspicious.
The case is due to be passed over to the coroner's office.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.