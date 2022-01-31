Arrest after 400 cars and 1,500 people gather in Hampshire
- Published
A driver has been arrested after two cars were seen racing at speeds of more than 130mph (209 km/h) during a car meet that attracted hundreds of vehicles and people, police have said.
About 50 vehicles initially gathered at Rownhams services on the M27.
The meet then moved to Asda in Havant and onto Sainsbury's in Farlington, Portsmouth, where more than 1,500 people and 400 cars congregated.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Hampshire Constabulary has not yet given further details about this person.
Ch Insp Chris Spellerberg said: "By travelling at extremely high speeds and under the influence of drugs, you could kill someone, including yourself.
"This behaviour is simply not acceptable."
The force said the meet also saw two drivers reported for careless driving, two fined for number plate offences, and a further two issued with S59 warnings, meaning police can seize their vehicles if they continue to commit anti-social behaviour.
"The majority of car enthusiasts want to meet because they are passionate about their hobby, however, there are a minority who cause disruption and put members of the public at serious risk," a statement by the force added.
"However, these events are unauthorised and unlicensed.
"We would remind organisers of events that they must seek permission of the landowner, and the district or city council, beforehand."
