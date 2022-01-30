Woman, 18, dies after being hit by bus in Portsmouth
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus in Portsmouth.
Road closures were put in place for several hours after the crash on St George's Road, near Gunwharf Quays, at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.
The pedestrian, who was from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, especially those with dashcam footage of it.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.