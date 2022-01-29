Southampton Docks: Fire in ship's 8,000-tonne scrap metal pile
A fire broke out within an 8,000-tonne pile of scrap metal on a ship in Southampton Docks.
Firefighters were called to Herbert Walker Avenue, Southampton at about 20:00 GMT on Friday and the incident was scaled down overnight.
The ship's fire suppression system was used but firefighters remained on the ship into Saturday to check the fire's temperature.
They are expected to return later to ensure it has been fully extinguished.
