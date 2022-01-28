Football coach Alfie Morel guilty of child sex offences
A Hampshire football coach has been convicted of sexually abusing three young boys.
Alfie Morel was found guilty following a trial of eight offences including attempted rape, sexual communication with a child and sexual assault of a child under 13.
Prosecutors said he used social media to groom his victims.
The 24-year-old, from Havant, is due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 22 April.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Morel "manipulated the children so that they would trust and admire him", before "obsessively" messaging them on social media.
Emma Lile, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: "Morel was clearly not their friend at all.
"He is a man who groomed these children, playing on their emotions, and then wholly abused his position of trust in order to sexually abuse them."
He was also found guilty of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and had admitted one count of sexual communication with a child earlier in the trial.
