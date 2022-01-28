Bembridge fire: Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries after a fire on the Isle of Wight.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in a first floor flat in Crossways, Bembridge, at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a woman in her 50s was inside. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she remains.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service said: "One casualty was rescued from the building... and passed into the care of paramedics before the casualty was taken to hospital via air ambulance.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire using six sets of breathing apparatus and jets."
Crews left the scene at 23:42 GMT.
Fire investigation officers are returning on Friday to investigate the cause.
