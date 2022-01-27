Shedfield residents raise objections to quarry plan
Proposals for a new quarry near a Hampshire village have been met with hundreds of objections from residents.
TJ Waste, a waste management company in Fareham, submitted an application for a site at Five Oaks Farm in Winchester Road, Shedfield.
Campaigners are concerned about increased traffic, dust, and dirt in the area.
The company says the quarry will fill a shortfall in the local need for soft sand in construction.
TJ Waste wants to dig up the sand and fill the 78,963 sqm [259,065 sqft] area with 435,000 tonnes of clean inert waste and materials, like bricks, ceramics and concrete.
Campaigner Steve Bissell said: "For those of us who live nearby, there is simply no upside to the development - it does nothing for us as a community.
"On our end we will get a quarry that runs right up to some people's back gardens, a major increase in the number of heavy goods vehicles along the road and we have the dust and dirt to worry about.
"We believe this application would be harmful to residents, businesses and schools in the area - that's why people are so opposed to it."
He added: "There are plenty of other viable sites in Hampshire that would be better suited and offer more for TJ Waste, while also not affecting residents."
A public consultation is under way, with about 550 objections having been received, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service
If approved, it will be TJ Waste's third mineral extraction scheme in Hampshire, joining Butser Quarry in Petersfield and Forest Lodge Quarry in Hythe.
