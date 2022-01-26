Horndean dog theft: Man arrested after pet snatched from boy
- Published
A third person has been arrested over the theft of a pet dog from its teenage owner.
Border terrier Melchy was forcefully taken from 13-year-old Sam during a walk in Horndean, Hampshire, and bundled into a blue car on 3 August.
He was found in a local park and returned after doorbell camera footage of the theft was put on social media.
A 31-year-old man, from Farnborough, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.
Previously a 36-year-old man, from Paulsgrove, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and subsequently released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.
