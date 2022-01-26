Portsmouth's new clean air zone sees 80 drivers charged a day
Just over 80 vehicles a day on average have been charged for entering the new Portsmouth Clean Air Zone.
The fee - which can be up to £50 - started in November for high-polluting private hire vehicles, taxis, buses, coaches and lorries.
The figures appear to show drivers of older commercial vehicles are avoiding the zone in the south-west of the city.
Portsmouth council will release more data later about the scheme, which is due to remain in place for two years.
High-polluting private hire vehicles and taxis are charged £10, while buses, coaches and lorries face a £50 fee.
Private cars, motorcycles and vans are not included in the daily charges.
The council's grant scheme to help eligible drivers in the city upgrade their vehicles has seen 222 taxis, 57 buses and 66 lorries swapped to compliant vehicles.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being used to spot vehicles that do not meet standards.
