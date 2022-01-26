Basingstoke attack victim 'always brightened the room', family says
- Published
The family of man who died after he was attacked said "he always brightened the room with his smile".
Troy Harkness, 22, from Aldershot, was found seriously injured in Abbey Road, Basingstoke, at about 22:45 GMT on 19 January.
He was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In a statement released by Hampshire Constabulary, his family said: "Our son was full of life."
Jordan Clarke, 25, of Blackmoor Drive, Basingstoke, has been charged with Mr Harkness' murder.
He appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 18 July.
Two other men, both 19 and from Basingstoke, were arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of the investigation. Both have been bailed.
