Jobs saved for Portsmouth after HMRC U-turn on tax office
- Published
Hundreds of jobs have been saved in Portsmouth after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) went back on its plan to shut the city's tax office.
The Lynx House office was set to close by 2026, with its 900 staff moving to regional centres.
But following a UK-wide review of its network of 170 offices, HMRC has decided to retain a "long-term presence" in Portsmouth.
The leader of the city council said it was "excellent news".
'Vote of confidence'
The decision reflects changes to the workforce and in particular the key skills of existing staff, HMRC added.
Portsmouth will become one of 14 strategic regional centres, with all 900 jobs staying.
Jim Harra, HMRC's chief executive, said: "I am pleased to announce the latest phase of HMRC's locations strategy and HMRC's long-term commitment to keeping skilled jobs in Portsmouth."
The strategy supported government plans to promote growth and job opportunities by creating opportunities and career paths in every region and country of the UK, he emphasised.
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council leader, welcomed the announcement as "excellent news for residents and businesses".
He said in a statement: "It is a great vote of confidence in the skills of Portsmouth people, the quality of our educational and skills providers and it will ensure that hundreds of jobs are protected."
