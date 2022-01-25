Portsmouth fatal hit-and-run: Family tribute to 91-year-old woman
A 91-year-old woman who died after a suspected hit-and-run lived a "long and eventful life", her family has said.
Hildegard Lowe, from Portsmouth, died in hospital after being hit by a black Nissan Qashqai on High Street in Old Portsmouth on 17 January.
Police are appealing for witnesses and said the car did not stop at the scene.
A 45-year-old Portsmouth man was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but released while inquiries continue.
Ms Lowe's family said she loved her time volunteering for the British Heart Foundation and attending Portsmouth Cathedral's Sewing Club.
Paying tribute to her, they added: "Mum made a point of exercising as much as she could and regularly walked in Southsea.
"We would like to thank all those who took the time to stop and chat with her when she was out and about, I know that it meant a great deal to her as it does to us."
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident, which happened shortly before 06:42 GMT.
