Southampton St Mary's Leisure Centre closure row over repair costs
- Published
A leisure centre under the threat of permanent closure is "safe to use", campaigners have argued.
Southampton City Council is planning to end services at St Mary's Leisure Centre due to declining use and the cost of maintaining the building.
The centre, which was previously managed by Solent University, has been closed since Christmas.
The Save St Mary's Leisure Centre group said the facility was "vital" to the local community and sports teams.
The university's contract ran out on 31 December and the Conservative-run council did not reopen it after the Christmas holidays.
Councillor John Hannides, member for finance and capital assets, said: "There are likely to be expensive structural repairs required which could run into over a million pounds.
"We are not only considering the cost of these repairs but also the implications of improvement which would be required to bring the building in line with our aspirations for leisure facilities within the city."
The council also said usage had been "significantly less" since the start of the pandemic.
But the Save St Mary's Leisure Centre group accused the council of using "phantom figures" over the costs of maintaining the Victorian building.
Nick Chaffey, from the group, said: "It remains safe to use. Hundred of users have nowhere to go.
"Potential income to the council is being lost while their claim they are prioritising access to sport, leisure and wellbeing is, in reality, being reduced."
The Southampton City Rollers women's roller derby club are among the teams affected and have been forced to move to Chamberlayne Leisure Centre.
Member Joy Richardson said: "We really need somewhere permanent to skate - we can't be looking for a new venue every couple of months."
A public consultation on the closure plan ended on Monday, with more than 1,800 responses received.
A final decision is due next month.
