Eastern Road crash: Drug-driving arrest after pedestrian hit by car
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Portsmouth.
The 27-year-old man is being treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital following the incident on Eastern Road.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information after a dark grey Kia hit the pedestrian at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.
A 26-year-old woman from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
She has also been held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.
