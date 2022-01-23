Man charged with murder over Basingstoke death
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 22-year-old man.
The deceased was found with a serious injury in Abbey Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire, around 22:45 BST on Wednesday, and later died in hospital.
Jordan Graham Clarke, 25, of Blackmoor Drive, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, Hampshire Constabulary said.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The force said two other men, both 19 and from Basingstoke, arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of the investigation have been bailed.
