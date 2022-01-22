Covid: Jab given in Portsmouth male in hot tub
A Covid-19 vaccine has been given to a person in a hot tub, a health official has revealed.
A team in Portsmouth vaccinated a male in the unusual spot due to his additional learning needs.
Dr Nikki Kanani, the deputy lead for the NHS's vaccination programme, explained it was a way of ensuring he "felt safe and secure" as the jab was administered.
Mrs Kanani said there had been some "incredible stories".
"I'm so proud of our teams, for example in Portsmouth where they've gone out and vaccinated people with quite complex health needs," she said.
"One individual was vaccinated at home in his hot tub because he has additional learning needs and it was a way of making sure that he felt safe and secure as he got his vaccination.
"Our teams stop at nothing to make sure our country is protected."
Among the other locations adapted for residents to receive jabs were Heaven nightclub in London, various sports stadiums and shopping centres.
Mrs Kanani added: "There is always a vaccine available for you with your name on it.
"It's there for you and no-one will judge you if you've decided just now to come forward for your first vaccine. Please come forward."
The NHS is currently pushing to vaccinate a final four million people in the UK who have not yet had a first jab.