BBC News

Two more arrests after death of man found in Basingstoke road

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The 22-year-old man was found seriously injured in Abbey Road in Basingstoke

Two more people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a man found seriously injured in a road in Basingstoke.

The man, aged 22, was discovered in Abbey Road late on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Hampshire police said two 19-year-old men from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A 25-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday night.

He was detained following a disturbance at a property in Melrose Walk at about the same time as the body was found.

The two incidents are being treated as linked, police said.

Popley Way was closed for a time while police enquiries continued but has since been reopened.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics