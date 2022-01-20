Portsmouth fatal hit-and-run: Man released under investigation
- Published
A man arrested following a hit-and-run in which a 91-year-old woman died has been released under investigation.
The woman was found in the road on High Street, Old Portsmouth, outside of the Duke of Buckingham pub shortly after 06:40 GMT on Monday.
She was taken to hospital with head, arm and knee injuries where she later died.
The 45-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice, and being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident that failed to report that accident.
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with camera footage, to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.