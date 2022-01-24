Seven Gables: Inadequate home had 'rushed or dismissive' staff
A care home where a resident said they had to wait up to an hour for staff to help them has been rated inadequate.
Inspectors who visited Seven Gables in Totland Bay on the Isle of Wight found staff were either "rushed or dismissive of people", a report said.
The home failed to provide "dignified and respectful care delivery" to its residents after many staff left the home weeks before the inspection in August and September 2021.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found several staff had left or were waiting to leave the home having resigned.
'Miserable'
A member of staff said they were "shocked" at the home's deterioration and inspectors raised concerns about some remaining permanent staff with managers.
However, agency staff who were recruited to help the home were found to be "kind and compassionate".
The home provides care for up to 25 people, including people living with mental health needs and dementia. At the time of the inspection, there were 21 people living there.
An action plan to address risks because of the lack of staff had "not been effectively implemented".
On the first day of the inspection, the CQC found the home was "dirty", with toilets, sinks and bathroom floors left unclean, leaving people "at risk of infection".
A resident liked to watch TV but there were never any staff to put it on for them, while another said they felt anxious and "miserable" most of the time, inspectors found.
One told staff: "It's never any less than an hour [for staff to come]. I suppose you can't expect them [staff] to come straight away, but quicker than they do would be good."
