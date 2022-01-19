Winchester Cathedral to exhibit 3D copy of nativity painting
- Published
A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral.
The full-size copy of Jan Gossaert's Adoration Of The Kings is going on display in the north transept.
It is part of an "immersive" exhibition that also includes three yurt-like pods featuring digital reproductions of the 16th Century oil painting inside.
The exhibition, created by London's National Gallery, opens to the public on Saturday and runs until 3 April.
The cathedral said the exhibition, called Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert's Adoration, will provide a "multisensory experience".
A cathedral spokeswoman added: "The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spotlit against a black backcloth flanked by three yurt-like pods.
"Inside the pods, visitors will encounter a screen featuring a digital image of the painting, which has been 'sonified' using a soundscape comprising ambient sound, spoken word and music created by sound artist, Nick Ryan.
"Interactive digital imagery will transport visitors into the world of the painting, to discover and navigate previously unseen elements in forensic detail."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.