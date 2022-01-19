A31 Minstead fatal crash: Tribute to 'wonderful grandad'
- Published
A man who died after a two-car crash has been described as a "wonderful dad and grandad".
Stephen Swanson, 69, was driving a Ford Focus on the A31, near Minstead in Hampshire, when his vehicle crashed with a Honda Civic on 27 December.
He later died at Southampton General Hospital as a result of his injuries.
In a statement, his family thanked members of the public and emergency services who tried to save his life, as well as staff at the hospital.
"Our dad will be missed by many," Mr Swanson's family added.
"He was a wonderful dad and grandad, and we will treasure all of our amazing memories with him."
Hampshire Constabulary has renewed its appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
