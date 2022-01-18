Motorcyclist, 17, killed in Curdridge van crash
A 17-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van.
It involved a blue Volkswagen Caddy and a black Yamaha motorcycle and happened on Botley Road, Curdridge, Hampshire, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the teenager was taken to hospital where he later died. The driver of the van, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
It added the boy's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
