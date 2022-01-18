Covid: Southampton university students raise concerns over exam self-isolation
Students have hit out at a "lack of clarity" about the consequences of missing exams due to self-isolation at the University of Southampton.
Southampton University Students' Union (SUSU) has criticised the university for going ahead with in-person exams.
It said social distancing was lacking and students feared for their academic progress in the event of missing exams.
The university insisted measures to prevent the spread of Covid, and support for students, were in place.
SUSU president Ben Dolbear said he had been "absolutely inundated" with concerns from students, describing "chaos" at exam halls.
"Many are concerned that if [they are] required to isolate and retake their exams, they will be unable to progress or graduate in the summer with their friends and coursemates," he said.
He added there were fears some would "actively decline to test [for Covid]" as there was "no clarity" on mitigation if a student failed to turn up for an exam".
He said new invigilators had not been sufficiently trained after being asked to stand in for casual staff because of sickness and fears about Covid-19.
"There was not the distance between desks, there were crowding and some people were visibly unwell," Mr Dolbear said.
He said many were anxious about sitting their first in-person exams in more than 18 months.
The university said exam venues had been "fully risk assessed" for Covid-19 measures.
"Our advice to any student feeling unwell ahead of their exam is to contact The Student Hub [advice centre] where they will be given the support they need," it added.
Before the exams began on Monday, SUSU had asked for in-person exams to be dropped and said an online poll showed 95% of students favoured online assessments.
Latest figures up to 17 January, showed 149 students and 45 members of staff are currently self-isolating because of a positive coronavirus test.
