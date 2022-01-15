Man crossing the A31 dies in crash near Lyndhurst
A man has died while walking across the A31 in Hampshire.
The 27-year-old was struck by two cars near Rufus Stone services in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, on Friday evening.
Police said the man's Ford Focus had earlier struck the central reservation of the A31, about 18:40 GMT, before he continued to the service station.
He then got out of his car and crossed to the westbound carriageway where he was hit and later pronounced dead.
The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
