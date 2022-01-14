Southampton Test Labour MP Alan Whitehead to step down
Southampton Test MP Alan Whitehead has announced that his is standing down at the next election.
Mr Whitehead, 71, has held the constituency for Labour since 1997, winning a majority of 6,213 in the 2019 general election.
He is shadow energy minister and one of only two Labour MPs in Hampshire.
He said he reached his decision following a party request for sitting MPs to declare if they wanted to stand at the next election.
In a letter to party members, he said he could be 73 at the next election and "could not give a further five-year commitment to the role of MP at that point, much though I might want to continue in principle".
He added: "I have been your MP for some 23 years now, and between us we have managed to hold Southampton Test as a red beacon for Labour in seven elections over those years.
"I am proud to have been able to represent you in Parliament for all this time, and I'm profoundly grateful for all the support you have given me to do the job," he added.
