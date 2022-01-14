Tribute to couple killed in three-vehicle Selborne crash
A couple who died in a three-vehicle collision on a Hampshire road were "much adored" grandparents and parents, their family has said.
Roger and Christine Barton, 76 and 75, died at the scene when their Volkswagen Tiguan was involved in a crash on the B3006 in Selborne on 7 January.
In a tribute, their family said they had "lived very happily" in the village for 30 years.
A 78-year-old man was arrested following the the crash.
Police said the crash, on the afternoon of Friday, 7 January, also involved a Mazda 2 Tamura and a Volkswagen Golf.
Mr and Mrs Barton, who lived on the village's High Street, had three children and three grandchildren.
"We are especially grateful to all the emergency services personnel for their time, professionalism and respect shown to our parents in what must have been a very challenging situation for them," a family statement said.
Hampshire police said the Golf driver, a 78-year-old man from Alton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
He has been released while police enquiries continue.
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
