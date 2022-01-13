Covid: University of Southampton 'facing shortage of invigilators'
- Published
Postgraduate students are being asked to staff in-person exams due to a shortage of invigilators, a students' union has claimed.
Southampton University Students' Union (SUSU) has criticised plans for some in-person exams at the university.
It said PhD students and university staff had been asked to stand in for casual staff because of sickness and fears about Covid-19.
The university has said its stance on exams was within government guidelines.
Earlier this week the union said an online poll showed 95% of students favoured online assessments rather than in-person exams which they said were "unsafe".
The union said an email from the university to postgraduate students, shared on social media, said: "Despite our best efforts, invigilators are continuing to drop out due to sickness, isolation, or general reluctance to take on work currently."
The University of Southampton is yet to comment on the email.
President of SUSU, Ben Dolbear, said students' anxiety levels were "already high" with increasing numbers self-isolating due to Covid-19.
"Given the shortage of invigilating staff, students believe that it would be fairer to protect the safety and wellbeing of all members of our university community," he added.
The university of Southampton previously said its decision to stage some exams in-person, rather than online, was "in line with the government's advice and expectation that on-campus activities can and should continue".
"The balance between online and in-person assessment has been carefully considered to ensure it is in the best interests of our students' long-term education with us," it added.
It said exam venues would have sufficient space to allow Covid safety measures to be put in place.
