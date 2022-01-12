Covid: University of Southampton rejects students' online exams call
A university has said it will stage in-person exams, despite concerns from students they are "unsafe".
Southampton University Students' Union (SUSU) said 95% of students polled favoured online exams in January due to fears over Covid-19.
The university said a "significant number" of exams would take place online but some would be in-person.
It added it was taking "every precaution to reduce any potential risks" at exam venues.
President of SUSU, Ben Dolbear, said more than 7,000 votes were registered in an online poll of students, and added he was "deeply disappointed" the university had not moved all exams online.
"SUSU believes the university has come to a regrettable decision that makes students feel unsafe," he said.
"The students who voted were clear that because of ongoing concerns about Covid, they did not feel it was safe or necessary to sit exams in person."
The University of Southampton said its decision was "in line with the government's advice and expectation that on-campus activities can and should continue".
"The balance between online and in-person assessment has been carefully considered to ensure it is in the best interests of our students' long-term education with us," it added.
It said exam venues would have sufficient space to allow Covid safety measures to be put in place.
