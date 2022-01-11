Southampton university student scammed out of £30,000
By Sophia Seth
BBC South
- Published
A student scammed out of tens of thousands of pounds fears she can no longer afford to finish university.
Chen, who attends the University of Southampton, said she was called by fraudsters claiming to be the police who demanded more than £30,000.
The 25-year-old said she was threatened with legal action over a "suspicious" parcel unless she sent them money.
Other Chinese students have reportedly been targeted across the country, including in Surrey and Liverpool.
Chen said she received a call from a London courier, who told her a parcel she sent to Shanghai had been intercepted, and because someone could be misusing her identity the police were involved.
Then she was phoned by someone claiming to be from the Shanghai police, who accused her of being involved in a money laundering scheme.
Chen said she was told the only way to prove her innocence, under Chinese law, was to send money to the government.
She said: "I'm shocked because it was all of my tuition fee, accommodation fee.
"I worry I can't graduate from university and my family isn't wealthy - they already borrowed a lot of money to send me here - so they can't pay more. I feel sad."
The economics masters student has contacted her Chinese bank and the Chinese police, but was told it is "impossible" to get her money back.
Chen added: "They knew my PRC number, my parents name, my age, my home address in China."
The Chinese Association of Southampton said they have been contacted by Hampshire Constabulary after two other students were scammed out of £50,000.
Michael Ng, from the association, said: "Be careful about your information.
"This is very serious because we have vulnerable people like students and 70 plus adults as well."
Surrey Police also said it dealt with a case involving a student scammed out of thousands of pounds by fraudsters claiming to be from the Chinese Embassy in July.
And in September Liverpool University issued a fraud warning following reports of scammers targeting mainly Chinese students.
