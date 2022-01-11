Sandown Grand Hotel fire: Suspected arson at derelict art deco building
A fire at a derelict 1930s art deco hotel at a seaside resort is being treated as a suspected arson attack by police.
The blaze broke out in an annex of the former 62-bedroom Grand Hotel in Sandown, on the Isle of Wight, early on Sunday evening.
Crews found the fire "to have been set deliberately", Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said.
Hampshire Constabulary said a police investigation was under way.
No-one was hurt in the fire, which was tackled by crews from across the Isle of Wight.
Various plans for the deteriorating hotel have been proposed - and later shelved - including an application to knock it down and build another hotel on the site.
The hotel played a part in the Isle of Wight's military history, as part of Operation Pluto.
It was the control centre for several buildings with hidden pipelines, which supplied fuel for the Allied forces during their push into France following the D-Day landings.
